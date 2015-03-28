[…] ADAPTING YOUR BOOK TO AUDIOBOOK […]

Why would you just sell your book in ebook or print, when you could sell it as an audiobook? Maybe your answer is that you have no idea how to get your book into audiobook format. If that’s the case, there are a couple of choices, but the one I like is ACX.com.

I recently released the audiobook for Teddy Bears in Monsterland, my preteen novel of a teddy bear that goes into the lands of monsters to save his boy who was taken in the night. And guess what? The process was easy. ACX is like a big brother program, pairing us up with amazing (potentially) narrators and holding our hand along the way.

Interested in going with ACX? The first step is to login to the site (run by Amazon, so use your Amazon login), and select your book (the book has to be published first). Then you select whether you want to pay them a set amount up front (for example, $100 per finished hour), or split the royalties with the narrator. It seems to me that you’ll get higher quality narrators if you offer to share the royalties, but if you believe you’ll make millions, go ahead and pay up front. But be ready to get in touch with reality.

Next comes the fun part – auditions. You put up a small section of your book, such as a page, and then narrators audition to read your book. You listen and choose one you like, and if they accept your offer, you’re ready to make your book! Then comes the even more fun part, which is directing the narrator as they submit their readings of the chapters. Be careful here, because if you don’t catch errors, nobody will. Listen to each chapter as they come in, and be sure to give the narrator prompt feedback in case there are any corrections that need to be made.

When you are finally done, you both confirm and ACX checks it, and that’s pretty much it. Easy, am I right? So if you have a novel and have the subsidiary/ audiobook rights, get on ACX and make it happen. I look forward to listening to your audiobook!

In the meantime, you can check out my audiobooks on Audible, Amazon, or iTunes.

Available now:

1) Teddy Bears in Monsterland

2) Creative Writing Career: Becoming a Writer of Movies, Video Games, and Books

Coming soon:

1) Back by Sunrise

PS: If you read this before March 30, 2015, you can get the eBook for Teddy Bears in Monsterland for free! My gift to encourage people to buy the audiobook… BUT:

That said, if you would like a free copy of the audiobook, I have 3 copies! Email me and you may be one of the lucky winners.

Share this: Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Print

More

Twitter

Google





Like this: Like Loading...